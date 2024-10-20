NHAI responsible for laying roads, can’t be held liable for accidents: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently set aside an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Madurai, holding the NHAI liable in a road accident case for failing to tow away a lorry parked on the wrong side due to a punctured tyre at night on the Madurai-Tiruchy Main Road in 2012.
According to an order passed by Justice R Vijayakumar on an appeal filed by NHAI, a man who was riding a two-wheeler rammed the lorry and sustained injuries, resulting in his death.
Family members of the deceased blamed the lorry driver and petitioned the tribunal seeking Rs 15 lakh compensation. However, the tribunal suo motu impleaded NHAI and the latter filed a counter-affidavit stating the accident occurred due to the negligence of the drivers of the two vehicles, and the authority was not responsible for it.
Despite the same, the tribunal noted that the lorry had been parked on a busy highway for nearly two days. However, NHAI did not tow away the lorry and therefore it should be held responsible, the tribunal observed. It directed the insurer of the lorry to pay Rs 16.98 lakh to the deceased’s family and recover 35% of that amount from NHAI, challenging which NHAI filed the appeal.
Justice Vijayakumar, who heard the appeal, said Section 168 of the Motor Vehicles Act empowers the tribunal to pass an award against the insurer or owner or driver of the vehicle involved in the accident or by all or any of them as the case may be. The authority which is empowered with laying or maintenance of the road cannot be made liable under the Act, he added.
The tribunal, which is just a statutory authority under the Act, does not have any jurisdiction to entertain a claim as against any other person who has not been named under Section 168, he said, and set aside the portion of the order against NHAI.