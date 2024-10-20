NHAI responsible for laying roads, can’t be held liable for accidents: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently set aside an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Madurai, holding the NHAI liable in a road accident case for failing to tow away a lorry parked on the wrong side due to a punctured tyre at night on the Madurai-Tiruchy Main Road in 2012.

According to an order passed by Justice R Vijayakumar on an appeal filed by NHAI, a man who was riding a two-wheeler rammed the lorry and sustained injuries, resulting in his death.

Family members of the deceased blamed the lorry driver and petitioned the tribunal seeking Rs 15 lakh compensation. However, the tribunal suo motu impleaded NHAI and the latter filed a counter-affidavit stating the accident occurred due to the negligence of the drivers of the two vehicles, and the authority was not responsible for it.