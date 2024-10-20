Pothole-ridden roads trouble Tiruppur motorists

TIRUPPUR: Motorists are finding it hard to commute through most of the district’s roads, which have been damaged by recent rain. In particular, 38 places including Ammapalayam check post, Bharathi Nagar, Anupparpalayam Pudur, Bungalow Stop, Railway Station front, and SAP junction were identified with potholes.

S Nanathakumar, an advocate and social activist, said, “Due to the recent rain, many potholes have formed on major roads like Avinashi and Dharapuram Road. There is a huge pothole near the SAP junction, and motorists suffer. This should be fixed before a fatal incident occurs.”

R Prabakaran, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said, “A ditch was dug on the Laxmi Nagar road a few days ago to lay water pipelines. Later it was leveled with concrete. However, during the recent rain, the concrete was damaged. This affects motorists. Similarly, there are potholes in many other places. The concerned departments should repair them as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the city police identified potholes on College Road, Uthukuli Road, Palladam Road, Mangalam Road, Perumanallur Road, Dharapuram Road, and Poyampalayam main Road and have started fixing them.

A senior police officer said, “To avoid accidents, the traffic police are temporarily fixing the potholes with sand. However, a detailed report on the issue has been given to the Corporation and the State Highways Department.”

S Lakshmi, Tiruppur Police Commissioner, said, “ We have informed the relevant departments about the potholes on the road and they have assured us that they will repair it soon.”