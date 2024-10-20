Residents tie rope with slippers to curb littering in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a bid to stop miscreants from dumping waste in the open, residents of Gandhipuram tied a rope with old slippers and brooms across the littering space.

They also placed a signboard stating that those who dump waste in the open would be handed over to the police. As there are a total of 100 wards in five zones of the city, the city generates around 1,200 tonnes of waste every single day. In such situations, a few miscreants who refuse to provide segregated waste to sanitary workers, have been throwing garbage in the open and littering the roads and streets. Fed up with open dumping of waste and public urination, residents of Gandhipuram 4th Cross Street tied a rope with old slippers and brooms across the littering space.

S Suresh Kumar, one of the residents of the area, said, “Despite requesting and asking individuals multiple times not to dump garbage or urinate on the road, many fail to listen. Hence, we decided to ie a rope using old items and place a signboard warning them. After this, the dumping has reduced to a great extent.” Meanwhile, CCMC sanitary officials imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 against an individual who tried to dump several bags of garbage on Ukkadam Road on Saturday.