Rs 247 crore allocated to give incentive to 1.2 lakh cane ryots in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 247 crore to provide incentives to 1.2 lakh sugarcane farmers across the state for the 2023-24 agricultural year.

According to a release, Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam, in his agriculture budget for 2024-25, had announced a special incentive of Rs 215 per tonne for farmers who supplied cane to mills during the 2023-24 crushing season.

To implement the announcement, the government has allocated Rs 247 crore. This incentive is in addition to the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 2,919.75 per tonne announced by the union government for 2023-24 crushing season. Farmers who supplied cane to two public sector, 12 co-operative and 16 private sugar mills in Tamil Nadu during 2023-24 crushing season will receive a total of Rs 3,134.75 per tonne, including FRP of Rs 2,919.75.