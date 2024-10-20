Woman, male friend arrested for husband's murder in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: A 33-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for the murder of the woman's husband after initially staging it as a natural death. The action was taken following the autopsy report, which confirmed that the deceased had died due to asphyxiation on October 6.
Sources from Kachirapalayam Police Station said that the deceased, Dhanavel (43) from Mathur village near Kachirapalayam, Kallakurichi district, was found dead on the morning of October 6. He was found asleep at home when his relatives discovered his body. Believing he had died due to an overdose of alcohol, the family began funeral preparations.
However, upon receiving information, the police intervened and halted the funeral arrangements. They sent the body to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. A few days later, the autopsy report confirmed that Dhanavel had been murdered, and the cause of death was suffocation. The police began questioning several suspects, including Dhanavel’s wife, S Arulmozhi. During the interrogation, Arulmozhi confessed to the crime.
"Arulmozhi admitted that there were frequent quarrels between her and Dhanavel on his alcohol addiction and that he had also stopped going to work. She was allegedly in a relationship with Saravanan (32) from past five months," a police official said.
On the night of October 5, following an argument between Arulmozhi and her husband, who was in an inebriated state, Dhanavel allegedly assaulted her before going to sleep. Arulmozhi then decided to murder him and called Saravanan for assistance. "Saravanan held Dhanavel's legs and hands, while Arulmozhi suffocated him with a pillow," the official added. The next morning, Arulmozhi pretended that her husband had died from an alcohol overdose.
The police arrested Arulmozhi and Saravanan on Thursday after the inquiry and they were remanded in custody. Police sources also said that Arulmozhi has two children, while Saravanan has three children.