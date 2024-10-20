Woman, male friend arrested for husband's murder in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: A 33-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for the murder of the woman's husband after initially staging it as a natural death. The action was taken following the autopsy report, which confirmed that the deceased had died due to asphyxiation on October 6.

Sources from Kachirapalayam Police Station said that the deceased, Dhanavel (43) from Mathur village near Kachirapalayam, Kallakurichi district, was found dead on the morning of October 6. He was found asleep at home when his relatives discovered his body. Believing he had died due to an overdose of alcohol, the family began funeral preparations.

However, upon receiving information, the police intervened and halted the funeral arrangements. They sent the body to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. A few days later, the autopsy report confirmed that Dhanavel had been murdered, and the cause of death was suffocation. The police began questioning several suspects, including Dhanavel’s wife, S Arulmozhi. During the interrogation, Arulmozhi confessed to the crime.