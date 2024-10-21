First meet of reconstituted SMCs in govt schools across Tamil Nadu on Oct 25

CHENNAI: After a month’s delay, the School Education Department has instructed all government schools across the state to hold School Management Committee (SMC) meetings on October 25. This will be the first meeting since the SMCs were reconstituted in August.

The meeting was expected to be conducted immediately after the reconstitution in September. The upcoming meetings have two key agendas — reviewing resolutions adopted over the past two years and discussing the higher education guidance provided to students through the career guidance cell.

According to officials, each school has adopted around 40 to 50 resolutions. The newly appointed members will review these and decide further action. Schools have also been instructed to maintain a physical register of the new resolutions and upload them on the Parent App.

Previously, SMC meetings were held monthly with the broad agenda shared from the school education department. But last year, following demands from teachers’ associations, the frequency was changed to once in three months. However, a government order dated August 7 has advised schools to conduct SMC meetings at least once a month, with flexibility for schools to schedule meetings as needed. The headmaster, in consultation with SMC members, will decide the meeting date.

“Last year, SMC members in many schools played a crucial role in tracking students who had not yet joined higher education institutions. We hope that, given the focus on career guidance, many schools will schedule their next SMC meeting next month,” said an official.

To ensure legitimacy of the SMCs, members will be issued identity cards and letter pads. Schools are required to display details of SMC members on their information boards and create WhatsApp groups for coordination. SMC meeting schedules and agendas should be communicated to members via post, phone or WhatsApp, and also displayed on the school’s information board.

In addition, the state government has established a state-level monitoring committee, headed by the chief secretary, to ensure SMC resolutions are implemented. The SMC will meet once every three months. A district-level monitoring committee led by the collector and including officials from various departments will meet monthly to review the progress of SMC resolutions. The resolutions will be consolidated department-wise and forwarded to heads of departments and collectors for action.

Newly appointed SMC chairpersons will be added as joint signatories, along with the headmasters, to operate the school’s account. Copies of circular sent to headmasters by the department should also be shared with the SMC chairperson.