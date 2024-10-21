Off the cuff| Treading cautiously

The resilient one

At the far end of Saibaba Nagar in Tharapakkam, where last year’s floods gave residents an unexpected private pool (minus the lifeguards), stands a house with a familiar name: Manmohan Singh. No, not the former prime minister, but a local resident who, much like his namesake, seems to handle the chaos with a calm, steady resilience. With another red alert issued for Chennai this year, you’d expect state-of-the-art flood barriers or at least a raft on standby. But Singh’s preparations are refreshingly simple. “If there’s one precaution I could take, it would be to sell the house and move out,” he says with a wry smile, suggesting he and the floods are in an ongoing relationship that neither can seem to end. Rather than flee, Singh has made peace with the annual tradition of wading through water.

Treading cautiously

Once upon a time, Minister Senthil Balaji was the media’s go-to guy for snappy one-liners and quick jabs at the opposition. A headline here, a sound bite there, he had the gift of the gab down to an art form. But that was before jail time and legal sagas took centre stage. Now, his public appearances are as rare as rain in summer. Since his Supreme Court bail, Balaji has gone from gabber to silent monk. Gone are the impromptu speeches and casual quips; in their place, we have carefully worded press releases that are about as thrilling as a tax form. His public persona now comes with a thick layer of PR polish, devoid of any personal flavour. Rumour has it that this quiet spell is no accident. Party insiders claim he’s been told to keep mum until the final verdict. Until then, we’re left waiting for the day when the minister finds his voice again.