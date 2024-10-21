Off the cuff| Treading cautiously

The resilient one
At the far end of Saibaba Nagar in Tharapakkam, where last year’s floods gave residents an unexpected private pool (minus the lifeguards), stands a house with a familiar name: Manmohan Singh. No, not the former prime minister, but a local resident who, much like his namesake, seems to handle the chaos with a calm, steady resilience. With another red alert issued for Chennai this year, you’d expect state-of-the-art flood barriers or at least a raft on standby. But Singh’s preparations are refreshingly simple. “If there’s one precaution I could take, it would be to sell the house and move out,” he says with a wry smile, suggesting he and the floods are in an ongoing relationship that neither can seem to end. Rather than flee, Singh has made peace with the annual tradition of wading through water.
Treading cautiously
Once upon a time, Minister Senthil Balaji was the media’s go-to guy for snappy one-liners and quick jabs at the opposition. A headline here, a sound bite there, he had the gift of the gab down to an art form. But that was before jail time and legal sagas took centre stage. Now, his public appearances are as rare as rain in summer. Since his Supreme Court bail, Balaji has gone from gabber to silent monk. Gone are the impromptu speeches and casual quips; in their place, we have carefully worded press releases that are about as thrilling as a tax form. His public persona now comes with a thick layer of PR polish, devoid of any personal flavour. Rumour has it that this quiet spell is no accident. Party insiders claim he’s been told to keep mum until the final verdict. Until then, we’re left waiting for the day when the minister finds his voice again.
Leo, the snake charmer
In Nedungundram near Tambaram, Leo the house cat proved that not all heroes wear capes—some have whiskers. When a speckled cobra decided to slither into Leo’s garden, the fearless feline wasn’t having any of it. Instead of retreating, Leo unleashed a barrage of loud meows, sending out a clear message: “Not in my yard.” Hearing the commotion, the residents rushed out to find Leo standing guard over the snake, making sure it didn’t venture further inside. With the snake cornered, they quickly called in the snake catchers. But Leo wasn’t done; he maintained his watchful post until the professionals arrived and safely removed the unwelcome guest. The entire event was captured on video and Leo’s heroic standoff quickly went viral.
Politics of pattas
Madurai’s political scene lately feels like a soap opera, with MP S Venkatesan and Minister P Moorthi as its lead characters. The plot thickened when Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed out 12,000 free pattas on September 9. Not to be outdone, Venkatesan gathered 2,000 women and marched to the collectorate, demanding more pattas—because you can never have too many. The DMK, of course, wasn’t thrilled.
Posters popped up in Vandiyur with a cheeky message: Kanda vara sollunga (“Ask him to come by sometime”). Venkatesan, never one to miss a beat, blamed “unknown persons” for the drama and shifted the spotlight to issues like roads and ration shops. Meanwhile, Moorthi took the opportunity to remind everyone that pattas don’t grow on trees and follow strict rules, brushing off the spectacle as political theatre. And, because no drama is complete without a sequel, CPM leaders announced on Sunday that they’ll protest until every homeless person gets a patta. In Madurai, it seems pattas are the new political currency, and business is booming.
(Contributed by Subashini Vijayakumar, S Guruvanmikanathan, Gautham Selvarajan, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)