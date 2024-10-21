Woman murders son with help of our others , held in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 60-year-woman, her daughter and son-in-law were among five arrested in Gudimangalam in Tiruppur district on Saturday night for murdering the woman’s son over a property dispute last week and attempting to stage it as a suicide.

According to police, the deceased — identified as V Sivakumar (37) — had been living with his mother V Ponnuthai (60) since his father Veluswamy’s passing 12 years ago. Veluswamy had owned five acres of farmland, the title of which was transferred to Ponnuthai after his death.

Sivakumar’s elder sister M Thilagavathi (39) lived with her husband N Moorthi (42) in Ponnapuram, Dharapuram. Sivakumar’s two younger brothers had died some years ago, police said.

On October 18, Sivakumar was found dead inside a well on the farmland. Ponnuthai allegedly informed Gudimangalam police that her inebriated son had died by suicide. Police retrieved the body and sent it to the Udumalaipet Government Hospital for autopsy, during which it was found that Sivakumar had sustained a severe head injury.

Police initiated a probe into the matter. Initial investigations revealed that Sivakumar, who was an alcoholic, often got into quarrels with his mother and sister demanding his portion of the family property.

Police arrest two, launch hunt for one more suspect

