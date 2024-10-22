Container theft: Man who gave forged document to gang held

CHENNAI: The Harbour police have arrested one more man in connection with the theft of a container carrying 5,230 computer tablets worth Rs 35 crore from Chennai Port last month. While six people were arrested in September itself, the suspect who provided a forged document that helped the gang steal the container was arrested on Saturday. The police recovered four tablets from him.

The suspect was identified as K Ilavarasan (38) of Thiruvottiyur. He was an employee of the cargo company through which the container was brought to Chennai on September 7. Ilavarasan allegedly gave a forged document to G Manikandan (31), one of the six men who were arrested earlier, and using this document the theft was carried out.

The issue came to light on September 11 when the operations manager of the cargo company came to retrieve the container and found it missing. Following a complaint, the police traced the trailer and recovered 5,207 tablets. On October 13, the police arrested another person V Chinnasamy alias Vicky (29) in connection with the case.