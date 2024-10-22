Ex-AIADMK councillor booked for abusing daughter-in-law

THOOTHUKUDI: An AIADMK functionary and three of his family members were booked for allegedly misbehaving with his daughter-in-law and cheating her of 80 sovereigns of gold. The accused were identified as Ponraj, Kaviram, Geetha and Leelavathi, residents of Thoothukudi.

In a complaint, the victim Thivya Dharsini (25), a native of Sivanthakulam, said that she got married to Kaviram, son of Ponraj, former Thoothukudi corporation councillor, on December 10, 2023. She alleged that Ponraj misbehaved with her on January 11, when she was alone in her bedroom. When she complained, Kaviram and her in-laws threatened her not to tell others, she added.

On March 9, they attempted to abort my pregnancy and issued death threats, Thivya said. Subsequently, on October 1, Kaviram dropped Thivya at her home and did not contact her for 10 days. On October 10, she went to Kaviram's house, but was harassed and verbally abused by his family, said the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Thoothukudi All women police registered an FIR against Ponraj, Kaviram, her sister-in-law P Geetha and mother-in-law P Leelavathi, sources said.