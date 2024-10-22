Mechanised fishing vessel fishermen staged one-day strike seeking action against west coast fishermen

THOOTHUKUDI: Seeking action against fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala, who fish off the Thoothukudi coast, Thoothukudi mechanised fishing vessel fishers staged a one-day on Monday. They later withdrew the protest after the collector directed the officials to ensure patrolling.

They also demanded that the government permit multi-day fishing so that they could stay at mid-sea and catch fishes, which could prevent fishermen from western coast from biting into their catch.

As many as 265 mechanised fishing trawlers operate at Thoothukudi fishing harbour. They fish in the daytime as per the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, which permits mechanised vessels between 5 am and 9 pm.

Thoothukudi Mechanised Fishing Vessel Owners Association and Thoothukudi Fishermen Labour Welfare Association complained that fishing vessels from Kanniyakumari and Kerala stay for multiple days in the sea off Coromandel coast, and catch ample quantity of fishes in the night. “The restriction on Thoothukudi Mechanised Vessel Fishermen to fish during day time has benefited the west coast fishermen. Night hours are conducive to net certain fishes,” they said.

"When we go in the morning, there would not be any fish. We then have to go to the deep seas, which costs fuel and energy, and must return before 9 pm", said Bosco, vice president of Mechanised Fishing Vessel Owners Association.

When the fishermen highlighted the issue with Collector K Elambahavath, he directed the assistant director of fisheries and the marine police to coordinate and regularly patrol the seas and initiate strict action against violators. After the assurance from the collector, the fishermen called off their strike and announced that they would venture into the sea on Tuesday.