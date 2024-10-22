Students in TN risk lives to clear block in RWH system on school roof

TIRUPPUR: District school education department officials on Monday ordered an inquiry after photos of four students of a government school in Periyakumarapalayam carrying out plumbing work on top of the school building at the behest of some teachers went viral.

Sources said four Class 8 students of the government middle school functioning in Periyakumarapalayam village were seen climbing on to the concrete surface of their school building using a ladder to clear block in the rainwater harvesting pipeline. Seeing this, some villagers took photos and posted them on social media. Subsequently, the Kundadam police conducted an investigation.

A police officer said, “As rainwater was stagnant on the surface of the school building, students climbed up the building to drain the water and remove the blockage in the pipeline. The School Education Department officials conducted an inquiry and have told us that they will send a report to the higher officials in this regard. However, the photos clearly show that the students were cutting the rainwater pipe using a steel blade.”

R Prabakaran, a social activist, said, “Students go to schools to gain knowledge and it is a mistake to involve them in the school’s infrastructural works. Such complaints often arise in government schools. It is clear that the students were working without any safety measures. If either of the students fall from the building, who will be responsible? Therefore appropriate action should be taken against the concerned individuals. Instead of students, it is the responsibility of government officials to inspect the school buildings during monsoon.”

M Uthayakumar, Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer, said, “An inquiry has been ordered in this matter. Appropriate action will be taken after probe.”