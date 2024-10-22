Tamil Nadu Forest Department to geo-tag vultures to track their migration route

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu forest department has sent a proposal to the union government seeking permission to fix the geo-tagging device on vultures after capturing them. This will enable forest department to track the migration route of the birds which will help in conservation activities. The project is already implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Assam. If all goes well, Tamil Nadu will be the first state in South India to do it.

Forest department sources said vultures would be captured in Moyar Valley in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve MTR in the Nilgiris and Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district. Vultures would be captured using a mist net and the device would be fixed. Sources said device weighs 40 grams, which will not hamper its flying as a bird weighs between 10 to 12 kg.

The proposal to geo-tag vultures has been sent to the union ministry of forests and climate change through the Tamil Nadu government. The cost of the device is between Rs 5 and Rs 6 lakh. Since it is solar powered, the device will get charged on its own.

“More number of white-rumped vultures would be captured since they are found in abundance when compared to other species in Tamil Nadu. We will get better understanding about the crucial sites of vultures,” sources added.