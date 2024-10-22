Woman pleads to collector for husband’s release in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Stating that her husband was arrested under questionable circumstances, a woman fell at the feet of Collector VR Subbulaxmi at the grievance redressal meeting held at the collector’s office on Monday.

Sangeeta, a resident of Lallipettai near Pernambut arrived with her three daughters and petitioned the collector. She detailed her plight, seeking immediate release of her husband Sakthivel, an architect.

“Twenty-five days ago, officers from the Gudiyatham Excise Police informed us that they would provide a loan and asked us to come to the police station with aadhaar cards. My husband went to the station with his aadhaar card as directed, but the police unexpectedly arrested him later that night in a liquor-related case and put him in jail. We were told it was a minor case, and I request immediate action for his release,” her petition stated.

Sangeeta also highlighted another issue in her plea, saying, “We have been struggling without a ration card. Despite several applications, no action has been taken. Without a ration card, we are unable to buy essential items. We request that a ration card be issued to us immediately.”

Upon receiving the petition, Collector Subbulakshmi directed the district supply officer to promptly issue a ration card to Sangeeta and assured her that the matter concerning her husband’s arrest would be looked into.