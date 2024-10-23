CM Stalin slams EPS, says DMK’s popularity intact, party will win ’26 election too

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday charged the leader of opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, of mortgaging Tamil Nadu’s honour during his rule. “AIADMK’s popularity, too, declined as he focused only on preserving power and Palaniswami should realise that,” Stalin said.

Speaking at an event held in Namakkal, Stalin said, “The opposition leader, who cannot tolerate the increasing support for the DMK, says the party’s popularity has fallen. I don’t know whether he is living in the real world or in a dream world. DMK has won the Assembly and parliamentary elections and it win the next Assembly election too,” he said.

“The DMK alliance won the most number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections in western districts which are said to be AIADMK’s stronghold. We have continued to succeed by being with the people and working for them. With the Dravidian model of governance guiding the entire Indian subcontinent, we will turn Tamil Nadu into a flagship state in all sectors,” Stalin said.

Stalin inaugurated several completed projects, laid foundation for a slew of new projects worth Rs 810.27 crore, and distributed welfare assistance to 16,031 beneficiaries at the event held at Bommakuttaimedu village on the Namakkal-Salem National Highway.

“Namakkal district laid the foundation for the development of Tamil Nadu and it stands first in Rs 1,000 financial assistance under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ Scheme. It also stands second in the number of student beneficiaries under the ‘Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme,” he said.

The CM announced various schemes, including Rs 10 crore for the development of infrastructure in Namakkal town, which was upgraded recently into a municipal corporation.

The CM said department-wise meetings are being held regarding the projects announced in the last three years by his government. In November, I would review district-wise implementation of development works and schemes, the CM said.

“All the projects announced by the DMK government will be implemented. Along with the welfare schemes, we are concentrating on industrial development and promoting the MSME sector. Not just DMK voters, those who did not vote for the party too are praising us,” Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, he unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Selamba Gounder Park on Paramathi Road.

He also honoured the police team that arrested the Haryana-based ATM burglary gang in September this year, and inaugurated the Doctor Kalaignar Centenary Bus Stand was constructed at a cost of Rs 19.5 crore.