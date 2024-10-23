‘Conduct polls for executive bodies of Thiruvalluvar university soon’: Teachers

VELLORE: Teachers of the 80 affiliated colleges of the Thiruvalluvar University have urged authorities concerned to immediately conduct elections to fill the 22 total posts of the university's syndicate and the academic council, which have been lying vacant since January 2021.

Allegations of the election being wantonly delayed have raised concerns over the negligence of the academic interests of professors, students and parents.

As per the Thiruvalluvar University Act, 2002, 12 elected representatives from the principals' constituency and 10 from the teachers' constituency are to serve on the academic council, with two principals and two teachers elected to the syndicate.

Despite the electoral rolls for teachers and principals being revised twice, the university has not conducted elections for over three years. Sources said that permanent positions for the posts including the dean of the College Development Council (vacant for 20 years), research director and physical director, were not filled, affecting the functioning of the university.

A professor from an affiliated college, speaking on a condition of anonymity, said, “They collected applications from us thrice. Elections should be conducted within a month of collecting applications, but they keep on delaying it.”

Professors stressed that decisions made without the consultation of the teaching community could not adequately address the academic needs of teachers and students. “Without consulting elected syndicate members, they changed the Ph D regulations for the affiliated colleges and implemented an online evaluation system,” said another professor. Sources alleged that the university officials prefer to run the institution without involving the elected syndicate members.

Thiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) secretary Dr K Antony Baskaran said, "We have submitted several petitions to the registrar, V-C, and governor, but there has been no response. We are frustrated. Thiruvalluvar University is violating its Act by not holding elections. Such incidents are not seen in other government-funded universities."

When contacted by TNIE, Thiruvalluvar University V-C Dr T Arumugam said, “Out of the 80 affiliated colleges, only 25 had regular principals, though the number has now risen to around 60. We could not conduct elections with just 25 principals. We are currently regulating the qualifications and seniority lists of teachers. The elections will be held within a month.”

However, professors refuted the claim, saying they had sent the qualification list multiple times. Speaking to TNIE, Dr G Elango, associate professor of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts and Science College in Tiruvannamalai and ex-TUCC president, said, "It has been three years and no election has been held. It must be conducted soon to resolve the issues plaguing the university.”