DMK government scuttling opposition party protests, meetings: Edappadi

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: The DMK government’s aim is to create hurdles to other political parties and try to stop their meetings and demonstrations, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said at Konganapuram on Tuesday. He was replying to a question from reporters on alleged police restrictions to actor Vijay’s political party TVK’s first public meeting in Vikravandi.

Palaniswami said, “The government’s aim is to create hurdles to opposition parties. Is this the Dravidian model of governance? During the AIADMK regime, we permitted 36,000 demonstrations of all parties and private organisations. People are observing the actions of the government and will teach it a befitting lesson.”

Palaniswami also alleged that the government continues to operate TNSTC buses beyond their permitted age. During the AIADMK regime, a total of 15,000 new buses were procured, and the government often replaced buses after a fixed number of kms. However, the DMK government has increased the ceiling and this has led to buses developing snag during journeys, he claimed.

On Transport Minister SS Sivasankar’s announcement of running special buses ahead of Deepavali by paying rent to private bus owners, Palaniswami said, “Every year since 2021 (during Assembly session on demand for grants), the state government says it is going to procure buses and allot funds. However, now it has decided to pay rent to private buses as existing TNSTC buses are defunct.”

In a statement during the day, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government has failed to check the proliferation of narcotics in the state, and this was proven by the recent statement of the DGP about seizure of drugs between 2021 and August 2024. The DGP has indeed admitted that proliferation of narcotics has increased year after year since 2021. However, CM MK Stalin, without any guilty feeling, has been boasting that the prevalence of narcotics has been contained.

Palaniswami also said that speaking at the Southern states DsGP Coordination Conference 2024 recently, Stalin had said that the growth of ganja has been checked in Tamil Nadu but failed to urge the DGPs to take steps to prevent transportation of ganja and other drugs into Tamil Nadu. “Is Stalin ready to release the year-wise data to reduce the growth of ganja in Tamil Nadu? Not a single day passes without the news about the sale of ganja, Methamphetamine etc near schools and colleges.”