Landslide disrupts traffic near Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur

VELLORE: As a consequence of heavy rainfall over the last few days, especially a significant downpour on Monday night, Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur district experienced a landslide on Tuesday morning, leading to huge boulders tumbling down onto the mountain pass, cutting off road transport to the nearby villages.

According to official sources, Jawadhu Hills encompasses 32 villages across three panchayats -- Pudur Nadu, Pungampattu Nadu and Nellivasal Nadu -- housing over 50,000 residents, many of whom use the mountain pass daily for transport.

The downpour on Monday night resulted in the inundation of over 20 locations in the hilly area. The landslide occurred around half a kilometre from Pudur Nadu, cutting off transport to Tirupattur.

Over 50 Highways Department officials arrived at the spot and as of Tuesday night, an earthmover was employed in the restoration work. The officials also said that efforts are under way to expedite repairs and that traffic would resume soon.