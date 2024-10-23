No fissures, only debate in DMK-led alliance, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is built on ideology and there may be 'debates, but no crack' in relationship among parties, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Addressing an event, Stalin, also the DMK president, said: "Our alliance was not formed merely for the sake of elections, it was not forged in order to get post (capture power), you must not forget that ours is an ideology-based alliance, there may be debates within our alliance and talks may happen; but there is no crack (in relationship with allies) and it will not happen...it is a people's alliance and it is not only an ideology based alliance."

Furthermore, the CM said that not only in the 2026 Assembly election, but in any future polls, the DMK shall be the winner and there is no doubt about it.

Congress, the Left parties, Vaiko-led MDMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are among the partners of the DMK.