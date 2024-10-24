Coimbatore councillors oppose a 6 per cent hike in property tax

COIMBATORE: Several councillors opposed proposals of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to hike property tax by 6 % and hand over maintenance of three crematoriums to Isha Foundation that were tabled during the monthly council meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by Mayor K Ranganayaki along with Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan.

As soon as the meeting began, V Ramamoorthy (CPM), C Shanthi (CPI) and R Prabhakaran (AIADMK) opposed the move to hike property tax and urged CCMC to reconsider its decision stating the revision would be a huge burden on the people. The mayor and the commissioner said it was the government’s decision and that they could not revoke it.

Apart from this, the councillors opposed the resolutions to provide contracts to Isha Foundation for the maintenance of three crematoriums. They said the organisation faced several allegations.

Ward 12 councillor and CPM floor leader Ramamoorthy said, “There are several allegations against Isha Foundation and the investigation is pending. They’re not suitable to operate the facilities.

Also, considering the state government’s stand, we must not give the contract to the Isha Foundation. We should look for some other organisations.” Given the opposition, the resolution was postponed. Similarly, resolutions regarding the park & toilet maintenance work across the city were also postponed due to opposition.