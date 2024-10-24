Connect Selliampatti and Kamalapuram panchayat with tar road: Residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Kalakattur village have condemned the district administration for its failure to provide tar roads.

As the Selliampatti and the Kamalapuram panchayat lie adjacent to each other and are separated by the Kalakattur village, they have tar roads within their respective panchayat limits. However, both the panchayats have failed to build a connecting road between them though the residents sought the Block Development Office (BDO) to take the necessary steps to connect these panchayats.

K G Munraj Kallankatur, the resident of Kamalapuram panchayat, said, “There is a 500-metre gap between the two panchayats which is connected to a mud road. With the recent rain, it is almost impossible to even walk through this road. For the past two years, residents of both Selliampatti and the Kamalapuram panchayats have urged the Palacode BDO to construct tar roads in Kalakattur to effectively connect the two panchayats. However, there has been no response.”

S Perumal, another resident of Kamalapuram panchayat, said, “To reach markets, hospitals, schools, or even other areas we need to pass through Kallankattur. This road connects with dozens of other routes, so constructing the tar roads would be beneficial for all.”

When TNIE contacted officials from the Palacode BDO office, they said that they would conduct an inspection and take the necessary steps.