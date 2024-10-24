EPS says AIADMK is not thinking about alliances, CM Stalin daydreaming

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday rejected Chief Minister MK Stalin’s criticism that the party has weakened, and said AIADMK’s influence among people is increasing.

Addressing party cadres at Nangavalli, he said “The CM said in Namakkal on Tuesday that DMK has gained in strength in the Lok Sabha election and AIADMK had weakened. It is not true.

In 2019, AIADMK lost in Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3 lakh votes, but in 2024, DMK’s victory margin was just 30,000 votes in Namakkal. People can understand whose votes are on the decline.”

Responding to Stalin’s another charge that he was dreaming about alliance, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is a strong party and this is why even national parties want to ally with us.

Recently, parties in the DMK alliance spoke about issues such as Samsung workers protest and property tax hike. Based on that, we said there is confusion in the DMK alliance. But Chief Minister Stalin said I am dreaming about break in the alliance.

With the support of the people of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is ready to face 2026 Assembly elections. Other political parties will want to have alliance with the AIADMK. We are not dreaming about alliances, CM Stalin is the one who is daydreaming about alliances. Daydreaming will never work.”

Further, Palaniswami likened the AIADMK to a flower and said bees would naturally come looking for nectar.