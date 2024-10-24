Heavy showers bring Sellur down to its knees

MADURAI: Sporadic rains, which lasted for over an hour, spelt trouble for residents of Sellur as many areas were severely waterlogged on Wednesday. The Panthalkudi Canal, which carries excess water from the Sellur Tank, was in spate at many places, leading to inundation.

Meanwhile, the corporation and water resources department officials took measures to address the overflow issues and drain water from residential areas.

The average rainfall in the district was 17.3 mm, and several areas, including Tallakulam, Peraiyur, Usilampatti and other areas received over 40mm of rain.

After the Panthalkudi Canal breached, water flowed into several wards in Sellur area. Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said, “The Panthalkudi Canal carries surplus water from the Sellur Tank to the Vaigai, and the canal flows for nearly 2.5 km in the city.

Water flowed out at nearly six locations, including Prasath Road and Kansapuram, and entered homes in some low-lying areas. Since the overflow from the canal is strong, draining off excess water is proving to be a hurdle. However, measures are being taken to drain the excess water.”