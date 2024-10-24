Tasmac manager, assistant held in bid to bribe officer

CUDDALORE: The District Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing of the Cuddalore police arrested a Tasmac district manager and his office assistant on Wednesday for attempting to bribe a DVAC inspector in a bid to avoid inspections during the Deepavali season.

Sources from the DVAC revealed that junior assistant Radhakrishnan from the Cuddalore Tasmac office contacted DVAC inspector Thiruvengadam with an offer of Rs 25,000, allegedly on behalf of his manager Senthilkumar, in exchange for halting inspections at Tasmac outlets during Deepavali . The bribe also sought advance notice of any planned raids.

Inspector Thiruvengadam immediately reported the matter to Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Sathyaraj, DVAC Cuddalore. Acting on the tip-off, a DVAC team reached a private marriage hall in Sethiyathopu, where a Tasmac meeting, led by Senthilkumar, was underway with salesmen and supervisors.

The DVAC team apprehended Radhakrishnan at the venue, recovering Rs 25,000. Based on his statement, manager Senthilkumar was also arrested. Both men were taken to the DVAC office in Cuddalore for further investigation.

After court proceedings, the duo was remanded to the Cuddalore Central Prison. The arrests, made during the Tasmac meeting, caused a significant stir in the district.