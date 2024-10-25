Close Tasmac shops for Deepavali, says PMK

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to close TASMAC liquor shops for three days before and after Deepavali and also permanent closure of recreation clubs with liquor lounges.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “Even though 500 liquor shops were closed, 600 recreation clubs with liquor lounges have opened across Tamil Nadu in the last three and a half years. Under the FL2 license, anyone can sell liquor with a government permit. The rule that alcohol should be served only to club members has now been abandoned."
He added, “The promise to enforce prohibition while opening 1,500 liquor lounges is deceptive. Last Deepavali, liquor sales reached `467 crore, and now, a verbal directive has been issued to increase sales by 20% compared to the previous year."
Ramadoss called for immediate action, stating, "Liquor shops should remain closed for three days before and after Deepavali. The licenses of the 1,500 liquor lounges must be revoked."
He also raised concerns about population policies, saying, “The suggestion to increase the population to retain Lok Sabha constituencies is dangerous. The Tamil Nadu government should oppose the proposed reduction of 39 constituencies to 31. Population control measures must continue as they are to ensure quality education and healthcare in the state.”
Addressing other issues, Ramadoss condemned the recent dismissal of 800 workers by Tata in Hosur. He said, “The DMK government has failed to fulfil its promise of providing 75% job reservations. A law must be passed during the upcoming assembly session to enforce this.”
Ramadoss also pointed out potential corruption in the rental of private buses for government transport during holidays like Deepavali. He stated, “If one private bus operates for 600 km a day, the transport corporation could lose Rs 1.14 crore when 1,000 buses are involved. Commissions will be gained by running private buses, similar to purchasing electricity from private firms.”
He further criticized delays in salary payments, saying, “Although salary hikes have been announced for Annamalai University professors, salary for 17 to 30 months remain unpaid. The Chief Minister should intervene to ensure the arrears are settled. Salaries for guest lecturers, temporary, part-time, and contract workers should be disbursed a week in advance.”
Ramadoss also requested that journalists, recognized as frontline workers during the pandemic, be given a Deepavali bonus of Rs 10,000.
PMK treasurer urges action on fishermen’s issues
PMK treasurer Thilagavathi, in the same press meeting, addressed the issue of arrested fishermen in Sri Lanka. She said, “Last week, we visited Sri Lanka and met with the arrested fishermen following Ramadoss's directive.
We also inquired at the Indian embassy and found that no lawyers have been appointed on behalf of India. The central government is not addressing the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen. Over 162 fishermen are currently imprisoned by the Sri Lankan navy and facing health issues due to lack of sanitation.”
Thilagavathi urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action, stating, “Even if a boat breaks down, there is a chance it could drift into Sri Lankan waters. Negotiations should be held with Sri Lanka regarding this issue. Tamil Nadu fishermen do not receive the same level of protection as Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat fishermen.”