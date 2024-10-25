Close Tasmac shops for Deepavali, says PMK

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to close TASMAC liquor shops for three days before and after Deepavali and also permanent closure of recreation clubs with liquor lounges.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “Even though 500 liquor shops were closed, 600 recreation clubs with liquor lounges have opened across Tamil Nadu in the last three and a half years. Under the FL2 license, anyone can sell liquor with a government permit. The rule that alcohol should be served only to club members has now been abandoned."

He added, “The promise to enforce prohibition while opening 1,500 liquor lounges is deceptive. Last Deepavali, liquor sales reached `467 crore, and now, a verbal directive has been issued to increase sales by 20% compared to the previous year."

Ramadoss called for immediate action, stating, "Liquor shops should remain closed for three days before and after Deepavali. The licenses of the 1,500 liquor lounges must be revoked."

He also raised concerns about population policies, saying, “The suggestion to increase the population to retain Lok Sabha constituencies is dangerous. The Tamil Nadu government should oppose the proposed reduction of 39 constituencies to 31. Population control measures must continue as they are to ensure quality education and healthcare in the state.”

Addressing other issues, Ramadoss condemned the recent dismissal of 800 workers by Tata in Hosur. He said, “The DMK government has failed to fulfil its promise of providing 75% job reservations. A law must be passed during the upcoming assembly session to enforce this.”