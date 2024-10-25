Demolish chimneys: TN Government tells owners of sealed brick kilns

COIMBATORE: The district administration has directed owners of sealed brick kilns in Thadagam Valley to raze the structures. Activists flagged the issue after a 100-foot-high chimney of a sealed brick kiln collapsed on Thadagam Road on October 14 caused concern.

S Ganesh, one of the petitioners against the illegal brick kilns in Thadagam Valley, said, “After the Madras High Court’s order, 184 illegal brick kilns were closed and sealed by the district administration in March 2021.

The chimney of an illegal brick kiln collapsed on the Anaikatti - Mannarkkad State Highway causing traffic interruption for two hours. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries happened in the collapse due to rain.

After the incident, we urged the district administration to demolish chimneys of illegal brick kilns situated near the road.” He said that after the incident only a few chimneys of illegal brick kilns were demolished.

“On Thadagam - Veerapandi Road, over 40 chimneys of brick kilns are situated, and around 70 chimneys are situated on Kanuvai - Thudiyalur Road. Still, chimneys on Anaikatti - Mannarkkad Road are yet to be demolished. As the brick kilns have been inoperative for the last three years, the chimneys have not been maintained and are in danger of collapse anytime due to rain effect,” he said.

An official from the revenue department (Coimbatore North) said, “We have communicated to the concerned brick kilns to demolish chimneys near the roadside immediately. More than 30 chimneys have been demolished so far. We are monitoring the order.”