‘Demolish CTC depot wall, build new one for residents’ safety’: Activists to TNSTC

COIMBATORE: Activists in Mettupalayam requested Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to demolish the compound wall in the CTC depot which is in dilapidated condition.

Activist S Bash told TNIE that the bus depot for Mettupalayam branch - I and branch - II is functioning at Idayarpalayam on Mettupalayam road with around 15 acres. “At present, the building and compound wall is in poor condition as it was built in 1948.

Especially, a part of the compound wall is in dilapidated condition. Due to the heavy rain, a portion of the compound wall measuring 25 feet in length, collapsed on Tuesday evening.

It is a threat to residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Idayarpalayam, which are located behind the depot. TNSTC Coimbatore region should demolish the compound wall and construct a new one considering the safety of residents in the localities.”

When contacted, a top officer from TNSTC, Coimbatore region told TNIE that he would look into this matter.