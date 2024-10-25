Governor-government spat hits TN universities: academicians

CHENNAI: The fresh controversy that has erupted between Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Tamil anthem and the subsequent skipping of convocations of state universities by higher education minister have left academicians worried.

After assuming office as higher education minister, Govi Chezhiaan in a media interaction said measures will be taken to resolve differences between state and governor over appointment of V-Cs and this had given immense hopes to five state universities which are struggling in the absence of V-C and academicians.

A senior administrative official in a state university said, “Former higher education minister K Ponmudy and the governor were always engaged in a war of words publicly as a result of which no productive work happened in the universities. After seeing the new minister’s approach, and the manner in which both the power centres worked in tandem to ensure the smooth conduct of convocations in VC-less universities, we believed all will be well soon. However, he is also following the boycott trend.”

An official of another state university said, “It seems extremely difficult that appointment of V-Cs will be done anytime soon. If both the governor and state remain adamant, all state universities will become headless one by one. Their national and international rankings will be affected and lakhs of students will be affected.”

Along with Anna University, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University and University of Madras are functioning without V-Cs. The major contention in the appointment is that the governor wants a UGC nominee in the search committees to which the state is not agreeing.

Academicians have urged both the stakeholders to bury their differences for the benefit of students. SP Thyagarajan, noted academician, said, “A V-C is like the CEO of the varsity. In his/her absence you can just merely run the day-to-day affairs of the institution but cannot add value to it or ensure its growth. The state universities are already suffering from a financial crisis and if there is no V-C for years then obviously their quality will take a toll. The government and governor should amicably find a solution to the problem.”

Former V-C of Anna University E Balagurusamy said, “Governor is the chancellor of the universities and the higher education minister is the pro-chancellor. Both have duties towards students.”