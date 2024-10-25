Governor-government spat hits TN universities: academicians

CHENNAI: The fresh controversy that has erupted between Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Tamil anthem and the subsequent skipping of convocations of state universities by higher education minister have left academicians worried.
After assuming office as higher education minister, Govi Chezhiaan in a media interaction said measures will be taken to resolve differences between state and governor over appointment of V-Cs and this had given immense hopes to five state universities which are struggling in the absence of V-C and academicians.
A senior administrative official in a state university said, “Former higher education minister K Ponmudy and the governor were always engaged in a war of words publicly as a result of which no productive work happened in the universities. After seeing the new minister’s approach, and the manner in which both the power centres worked in tandem to ensure the smooth conduct of convocations in VC-less universities, we believed all will be well soon. However, he is also following the boycott trend.”
An official of another state university said, “It seems extremely difficult that appointment of V-Cs will be done anytime soon. If both the governor and state remain adamant, all state universities will become headless one by one. Their national and international rankings will be affected and lakhs of students will be affected.”
Along with Anna University, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University and University of Madras are functioning without V-Cs. The major contention in the appointment is that the governor wants a UGC nominee in the search committees to which the state is not agreeing.
Academicians have urged both the stakeholders to bury their differences for the benefit of students. SP Thyagarajan, noted academician, said, “A V-C is like the CEO of the varsity. In his/her absence you can just merely run the day-to-day affairs of the institution but cannot add value to it or ensure its growth. The state universities are already suffering from a financial crisis and if there is no V-C for years then obviously their quality will take a toll. The government and governor should amicably find a solution to the problem.”
Former V-C of Anna University E Balagurusamy said, “Governor is the chancellor of the universities and the higher education minister is the pro-chancellor. Both have duties towards students.”
MaSu skips MGR medical univ convocation
Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Pro-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, skipped the varsity’s 37th convocation, which was presided over by Governor RN Ravi on Thursday. This comes in the wake of the recent altercation between the state and the Governor over the “omission” of a particular line from the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu. In the wake of this controversy, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan had also skipped the convocations of Tamil Nadu Open University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Madurai Kamaraj University presided over by the Governor. At the medical university convocation, Vice Chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy presented the annual report, while Governor Ravi, who is also the university chancellor, presented degrees to the students. Degrees were conferred on a total of 35,793 students. In addition, 28 students were awarded their PhD research degrees. While 57 students received gold medals, 18 received silver medals and 40 others received university medals and 27 endowment certificates.
MSU to hold 31st convocation on Saturday
Tirunelveli: The 31st convocation ceremony of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will be conducted on Saturday, V-C N Chandrasekar told media persons on Thursday. He said the event will be presided over by Governor RN Ravi, who will confer degrees. “A total of 571 students will receive their degrees in person, while 111 gold medals (14 male, 97 female) and 460 doctoral degrees (83 male, 377 female) will be awarded. The university will confer the highest number of PhDs among state universities to female research scholars this year, with 377 women receiving the degree. Overall, 33,821 students, including those attending virtually, will be conferred degrees. Minister for Higher Education Kovi Chezhiaan will also participate,” Chandrasekar said. Meanwhile, members of SFI, led by their state president T Sameer Ahamed and district secretary Sylas Arulraj, staged a protest in front of the MSU, opposing the appointment of ABVP state (TN South) president Savitha Rajesh as a syndicate member under the academic expert category. SFI accused the governor of attempting to saffronise educational institutions by pushing RSS ideology into academic spaces.