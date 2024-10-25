Madras HC grants additional time to complete trial proceedings in Jeyaraj-Beniks custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday once again granted four months additional time to the I Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial proceedings in Jeyaraj-Beniks custodial death case.

It may be noted that this is the fourth time the high court has granted a time extension to the trial court in the said case, after directing it to complete the trial in six months in March 2021. The first extension was given on December 17, 2021 for a period of five months.

Later, the deadline was extended by four months on August 29, 2022 and another four months' time was granted on December 19, 2023. Since the trial court once again sought further time to complete the trial, Justice G Ilangovan granted four more months on Thursday.

The reason for the prolonged trial was discussed during a recent hearing on a petition filed by one of the accused police officers, P Ragu Ganesh, seeking to recall two witnesses for cross examination. The CBI Special Public Prosecutor had told the court that despite repeated directions issued by the higher courts to complete the trial process on time, it could not be completed because of the 'marathon' cross examination made by the accused.

The case pertains to the death of a father-son duo, P Jeyaraj and Beniks, after they were allegedly beaten up by the Sathankulam police while in custody in June 2020. The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against nine policemen, including an inspector, on September 25, 2020 and a supplementary charge sheet was filed in August 2022. While the trial has been going on for nearly four years, only around 50 witnesses have been examined in the case so far, according to sources.