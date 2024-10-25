Madurai corpn charging more taxes than Chennai, yet infra patchy: Dy mayor

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation approved the provision of an additional four acres of land for the construction of the TIDEL park at the corporation council meeting held in Madurai on Thursday. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan alleged that the city corporation was imposing more taxes than the Chennai city corporation and not carrying out development works properly.

Sources said that over 19 matters tabled in the agenda for the corporation council meeting in Madurai, were approved by the mayor. In 2022, the chief minister approved the construction of the TIDEL park in over five acres of land here. The Madurai city corporation approved 5.6 acres on lease basis for 45 years through the SPV.

As per the revised project estimate, the corporation required a total of 9.6 acres for the project. Hence, the corporation council approved an additional four acres under lease for the construction, sources added.

Several other agendas were approved at the meeting. The corporation announced `6 lakh as monthly maintenance for a term of one year to ensure that 13 washrooms at the Mattuthavani MGR bus stand was free of cost and to hire a private agency for maintenance, sources added.

Ahead of the meeting, the mayor said that the corporation has taken several measures for the rainy season. “Even when the city received only 16 cm of rain, the stagnation was cleared within a couple of hours. Similarly, waterlogging due to the recent rain was cleared quickly by the corporation,” the mayor said.