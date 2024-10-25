Madurai corpn charging more taxes than Chennai, yet infra patchy: Dy mayor

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation approved the provision of an additional four acres of land for the construction of the TIDEL park at the corporation council meeting held in Madurai on Thursday. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan alleged that the city corporation was imposing more taxes than the Chennai city corporation and not carrying out development works properly.
Sources said that over 19 matters tabled in the agenda for the corporation council meeting in Madurai, were approved by the mayor. In 2022, the chief minister approved the construction of the TIDEL park in over five acres of land here. The Madurai city corporation approved 5.6 acres on lease basis for 45 years through the SPV.
As per the revised project estimate, the corporation required a total of 9.6 acres for the project. Hence, the corporation council approved an additional four acres under lease for the construction, sources added.
Several other agendas were approved at the meeting. The corporation announced `6 lakh as monthly maintenance for a term of one year to ensure that 13 washrooms at the Mattuthavani MGR bus stand was free of cost and to hire a private agency for maintenance, sources added.
Ahead of the meeting, the mayor said that the corporation has taken several measures for the rainy season. “Even when the city received only 16 cm of rain, the stagnation was cleared within a couple of hours. Similarly, waterlogging due to the recent rain was cleared quickly by the corporation,” the mayor said.
During the question and answer session, councillors and zonal chairpersons raised queries about various civic issues including problems with UGD, vehicle maintenance, drinking water and road damages caused by the rain. The mayor assured to take action and address them.
During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan alleged that the city corporation was imposing more taxes than the Chennai city corporation but was not carrying out the development works properly.
The deputy mayor said that about `2.5 per sqft was being collected as house tax by the Chennai city corporation, whereas in Madurai `6.13 to `10 per sqft was collected. In commercial areas, about `30 per sqft tax was collected. Though the collected amount is more than other city corporation, the city still lacks the required development and infrastructure, he alleged.
"Not even Chennai corporation levies garbage tax but Madurai corporation has been collecting them from commercial establishments, which should be stopped." Nagarajan said.
He also added that about Rs 45 crore property tax arrears is yet to be collected from defaulters. The city corporation has to publish the defaulters’ names on the corporation website and collect them. He also added that instead of collecting arrears, they are increasing property taxes by 6%, which will burden taxpayers.
“In terms of parking contracts, the corporation is receiving about `65 lakh (fish and vegetable market parking and lorry centres). The corporation could consider opting for Public Private Partnership operation for better revenue generation,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, City Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that issues raised by the deputy mayor were under consideration, and an official discussion will be conducted soon.