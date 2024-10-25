Southern Railway to operate special trains in Tamil Nadu for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special trains between Chennai and Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Sengottai.

According to a release, the Chennai Central-Kanniyakumari Superfast Festival Special will depart Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on October 29 and November 5, arriving in Kanniyakumari at 12 pm the following day. The Kanniyakumari-Chennai special will leave Kanniyakumari at 4.45 am on October 30 and November 6, reaching Chennai Egmore at 3.15 am the next day.

The Chennai-Sengottai Festival Special will leave Chennai at 7 pm on October 30 and November 6, arriving in Sengottai at 9.20 am the next day. In the return direction, the Sengottai-Chennai special will depart at 7.30 pm on October 31 and November 7, arriving at Chennai Central at 9.30 am the following day.

A Tirunelveli-Tambaram weekly festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 4 pm on November 3, arriving in Tambaram at 4.10 am the next day.

The return journey will see the Tambaram-Tirunelveli festival special departing at 2.30 pm on November 4 and arriving in Tirunelveli at 5.15 am.