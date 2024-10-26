CM Stalin to inspect govt schemes in Coimbatore on November 5, 6

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has scheduled to commence a field inspection to assess the implementation of government schemes in Coimbatore on November 5 and 6. According to his letter to party cadres on Friday, he will also inspect party-related affairs during the visit.

In the letter, Stalin further elaborated on the efforts taken by the state government following the recent heavy rains. He said that he himself, along with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, other ministers, elected representatives and government officials worked tirelessly to ensure the people’s daily lives were not disrupted.

Meanwhile, the chief minister will chair a meeting with DMK’s newly appointed constituency observers on Monday for the 2026 Assembly General Election on Monday, read a statement. Another statement said that the meeting of the party’s students’ wing functionaries will be held at Karur on November 9 under the leadership of state secretary of the wing CVMP Ezhilarasan.