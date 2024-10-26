Heavy rains lash Kanniyakumari, district records 5.2 cm rainfall

KANNIYAKUMARI: As heavy rains lashed various parts of Kanniyakumari, the district recorded 5.2 cm of rainfall, as per the data collected on Friday at 6 am. While Kolipurvilai received 110.6 mm of rainfall, Thuckalay recorded 106.4 mm, Eraniel 98.6 mm, Colachel 76 mm, Kurunthancode 72.6 mm, and Mylaudy 65.6 mm.

In the wake of the rain, District Collector R Alagumeena inspected various areas facing water stagnation issues within the Nagercoil corporation on Friday. She visited Semmankulam, Avvai Shanmugi Salai and Kottai Railway road, and urged officials to take measures to unplug blocked streams to ensure that the stagnated water is drained out.

With water levels rising in tanks, ponds, rivers, streams, reservoirs and dams, the collector, in a statement, said that the surplus water from the dams in Vilavancode and Thiruvattaru taluks such as Pechiparai, Perunchani, Sittaru 1 and Sittaru 2, is likely to be released soon. She further warned the residents of lo-lying areas along the banks of Thamirabarani, and appealed to tourists to stay away from water bodies.