Madras High Court quashes defamation suit against TN Assembly Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a defamation suit filed against Assembly Speaker M Appavu by AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel for his statement that 40 AIADMK MLAs were ready to switch sides after the death of Jayalalithaa but the then opposition leader MK Stalin was unwilling to absorb them.
The defamation suit was quashed by Justice G Jayachandran on the grounds of lack of locus standi on the part of Babu Murugavel, concurring with the arguments of senior counsel P Wilson who questioned the locus standi.
"Thus, it is clear that 'some person aggrieved' but must be the person aggrieved in any manner. In the instant case, the alleged imputation of Appavu directed against 40 MLAs of the AIADMK party during the year 2017, will not cover the complainant even remotely," the judge noted.
He added, that if he claims that he carries the sword for his newly embraced party, he must have expressed authorisation to represent his party. Whereas, the complaint is in his personal capacity and not in the representative capacity.
"The complaint (defamation suit) of the respondent stands quashed for want of locus standi," the judge said in the order.
However, he brushed aside the contentions of the counsel for the speaker that the defamation suit filed under section 200 of CrPC is not maintainable after the enforcement of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 with effect from July 1, 2024.
"Further, the procedure is handmaid of justice. The right of a person to seek remedy cannot be denied, if the complainant is able to satisfy the court that his complaint discloses the commission of offence and he is competent to maintain the complaint being a person affected," the judge said.