Madras High Court quashes defamation suit against TN Assembly Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a defamation suit filed against Assembly Speaker M Appavu by AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel for his statement that 40 AIADMK MLAs were ready to switch sides after the death of Jayalalithaa but the then opposition leader MK Stalin was unwilling to absorb them.

The defamation suit was quashed by Justice G Jayachandran on the grounds of lack of locus standi on the part of Babu Murugavel, concurring with the arguments of senior counsel P Wilson who questioned the locus standi.

"Thus, it is clear that 'some person aggrieved' but must be the person aggrieved in any manner. In the instant case, the alleged imputation of Appavu directed against 40 MLAs of the AIADMK party during the year 2017, will not cover the complainant even remotely," the judge noted.