Union Minister Manohar Lal, CM Stalin review ongoing Chennai Metro project

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, reviewed the progress of phase II of the Chennai Metro project spanning over 118.9 km.

According to the officials, the first stage of 8.35 km is expected to be commissioned by December 2025.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 accorded its approval to the Rs 63,246-crore project, which comprises three corridors and 128 stations.

The Central Government and the Government of Tamil Nadu are jointly funding about 46 per cent of the total cost of the project.

In a post on the micro-blogging site, Lal said that once the project is completed, it would provide a comfortable experience to users.

“Today held a review meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri @mkstalin ji and officials regarding the progress of the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail. Under the second phase, there will be a 118 km long new line with 3 corridors and 128 stations. On completion of this phase, Chennai city will have a total metro rail network of 173 km and people will get a seamless and smooth travel experience,” he said.