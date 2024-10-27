Ex-Pocso convict rapes, murders 13-year-old in Sivaganga, dumps body in well

SIVAGANGA: A 32-year-old man, a prematurely released convict in a 2014 Pocso case in Theni, was arrested by the Sivaganga taluk police on Saturday on the charge of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl from Madurai and dumping her body in a well in Sivaganga.

G Sathishkumar of Kattanikulam in Sivaganga had befriended the girl at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai where his wife was admitted for delivery. According to police, Sathishkumar allegedly murdered the girl to prevent her from reporting the sexual assault to the police as the statement of the survivor in the 2014 case had led to his conviction.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the body of an unidentified girl was found inside a well at Kalkulam near Sivaganga.