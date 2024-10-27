Ex-Pocso convict rapes, murders 13-year-old in Sivaganga, dumps body in well

SIVAGANGA: A 32-year-old man, a prematurely released convict in a 2014 Pocso case in Theni, was arrested by the Sivaganga taluk police on Saturday on the charge of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl from Madurai and dumping her body in a well in Sivaganga.
G Sathishkumar of Kattanikulam in Sivaganga had befriended the girl at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai where his wife was admitted for delivery. According to police, Sathishkumar allegedly murdered the girl to prevent her from reporting the sexual assault to the police as the statement of the survivor in the 2014 case had led to his conviction.
The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the body of an unidentified girl was found inside a well at Kalkulam near Sivaganga.
‘Pocso convict released before end of prison term in 2014 rape case’
Fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body of the girl, with one arm fractured, and sent it to Sivagangai GMCH. Subsequently, police registered a case of suspicious death.
Upon receiving information about a missing persons case filed in Madurai city limits, a special team of police found that the girl was the second daughter of a woman who was recently admitted to GRH. The man took the girl to the crime scene on Wednesday and sexually assaulted and murdered her. The police have now altered the case to sexual assault and murder.
In the 2014 case, Sathishkumar was convicted to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor from Theni. The girl’s statement served as the critical piece of evidence. But Sathishkumar got a premature release after eight years, police said.