He inspires & heals, one talk at a time

MADURAI: In the bustling heart of Madurai, past the grand arches and crumbling pillars of the district court, lies a hidden room painted freshly in white—a room where lives are transformed. For over a decade, this quiet space has been a sanctuary where Dr RS Rajendran(84) has poured his wisdom and kindness into healing the unspoken wounds of the city. Every day, people from all walks of life, from young couples on the edge of separation to police officers hardened by stress, find their way here, hoping for relief.

Born to RS Subbaiah, a tailor and Kamatchi, a homemaker in 1940, Rajendran’s early life was humble. After completing his education at Tallakulam Municipal Government School and American College High School, he began his career in the Tamil Nadu Health Department as an Junior Assistant.

His story took a decisive turn after a curious incident in his office, one that planted a seed of mental health inside him. Upon his promotion to Office Superintendent, Dr Rajendran encountered a senior nurse who had been awaiting her salary due to bureaucratic delays. Every day, she would come to the office seeking answers. Unbeknownst to him, the office peon was exploiting this anxiety for personal gain, soliciting small tips from the medical staff in exchange for updates.

Rajendran found this practice unethical and chose not to disclose any information about the orders to anyone. Eventually, the order was received. But he kept it as a secret and implemented it to surprise the nurse. When she finally received her pay, her gratitude and surprising insight, left a lasting impact on Rajendran. It shed light on a simple yet profound truth that happiness, especially in the face of adversity, is key to mental well-being.