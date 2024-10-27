He inspires & heals, one talk at a time

MADURAI: In the bustling heart of Madurai, past the grand arches and crumbling pillars of the district court, lies a hidden room painted freshly in white—a room where lives are transformed. For over a decade, this quiet space has been a sanctuary where Dr RS Rajendran(84) has poured his wisdom and kindness into healing the unspoken wounds of the city. Every day, people from all walks of life, from young couples on the edge of separation to police officers hardened by stress, find their way here, hoping for relief.
Born to RS Subbaiah, a tailor and Kamatchi, a homemaker in 1940, Rajendran’s early life was humble. After completing his education at Tallakulam Municipal Government School and American College High School, he began his career in the Tamil Nadu Health Department as an Junior Assistant.
His story took a decisive turn after a curious incident in his office, one that planted a seed of mental health inside him. Upon his promotion to Office Superintendent, Dr Rajendran encountered a senior nurse who had been awaiting her salary due to bureaucratic delays. Every day, she would come to the office seeking answers. Unbeknownst to him, the office peon was exploiting this anxiety for personal gain, soliciting small tips from the medical staff in exchange for updates.
Rajendran found this practice unethical and chose not to disclose any information about the orders to anyone. Eventually, the order was received. But he kept it as a secret and implemented it to surprise the nurse. When she finally received her pay, her gratitude and surprising insight, left a lasting impact on Rajendran. It shed light on a simple yet profound truth that happiness, especially in the face of adversity, is key to mental well-being.
This realisation led him to study psychotherapy after retiring from the department in 1998. From that point on, his life became a mission to share the gift of mental health. He began offering free awareness programs across schools, colleges, and police stations, aiming to break the silence around mental health and foster understanding within the community.
“Increased awareness leads to a greater push for mental health advocacy. It can help people recognise those in their lives who may be dealing with anxiety, depression, or other conditions. This could even include a self-realisation of their own mental health.” Now, with over 2,000 programs conducted across Tamil Nadu and South India, his impact has been far-reaching.
Dr Rajendran’s sessions have become a lifeline for many. He recalls a top officer who came to him, tormented by insomnia despite strict bedtime routines. Hypnosis offered an escape, revealing how deeply the officer’s mind was entrenched in unresolved cases, his anxieties for tomorrow interwoven with sleepless nights. For others, like a female intelligence officer contemplating divorce, his counsel was more probing.
Rajendran suggested to include her parents in the counselling, which the officer denied at first. “She told me she is an adult and is capable of making her own decisions. But I replied that even mature people can make mistakes and if we can address and comprehend the issue, we can find resolution. After two counselling sessions, she realized that her ego was contributing to the challenges in her marriage and decided to withdraw her divorce petition,” Rajendran said with a smile of contentment.
In Madurai’s Mahila Court, where he works as a family counsellor, Dr Rajendran continues to navigate the complexities of human relationships, peeling back layers of hurt and misunderstanding. His philosophy is as simple as it is universal– life is a balance, where essentials like love, intimacy, and finances are not everything, but none can be ignored. “Sex is not life, but there is no life without it; money is not life, but there is no life without it,” he quips with a smile, summing up his grounded wisdom.