New rule permitting only legal guardians to attend disability meets draws ire in TN

CHENNAI: A directive issued by the commissionerate of revenue administration (CRA) limiting participation in special grievance meetings only to disabled persons and their legal guardians, has sparked controversy among disability rights activists in Tamil Nadu.

Activists argue that in many places, particularly rural areas, disabled individuals often attend these meetings with volunteers, and the new rule could create unnecessary trouble for them if enforced strictly.

The directive, which came to light after the Thanjavur collector issued an order to sub-collectors in this regard, also states that non-disabled members of disability associations be barred from attending these meetings.

According to the CRA, only disabled individuals and their legal guardians — appointed under the Appointment of Limited Guardian rule, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules — are eligible to participate.

A 2018 Government Order requires the CRA to conduct special grievance meetings led by sub-collectors every month, district-level meetings led by collectors every two months and state-level meetings every three months.

“Whenever I attend these grievance meetings, I am accompanied by friends or family members who assist me. Requiring only legal guardians to accompany us would make things difficult,” said K Vijayakumar, a person with a locomotor disability from Erode.

S Namburajan, state vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), noted that various orders from different departments affect disabled persons. “With low literacy rates among the disabled community, it is unfair to expect them to stay informed of all these orders. The order should be scrapped entirely,” he stated.

However, some of the associations view aspects of the order as beneficial, though they called for further clarification from the government.

“It contradicts the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to say that persons other than disabled persons themselves and their legal guardians can’t participate in the meetings. The government must clarify this point. However, I believe that disability associations should have disabled individuals as office-bearers who represent these associations in meetings,” said Professor Deepak Nathan of the December 3 Movement.