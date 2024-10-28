12 Nagai fishers held by Sri Lankan Navy

NAGAPATTINAM: Around 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam district fishing near Kodiyakarai on Saturday night were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing IMBL.

According to sources, 10 of the arrested fishers hail from Akkaraipettai and two are from Pushpavanam. The group was fishing amongst a cluster of boats around 12 nautical miles southeast from Kodiyakarai around 11.30 pm. Suddenly, a group of personnel from Sri Lanka’s Northern Naval Command intercepted the fishing boat in their fast-attack craft.

The Lankan Navy apprehended the fishers and seized their boat and fishing gear. They also seized hundreds of kilograms of fish catch. The mechanised boat belonging to an Akkaraipettai resident named S Silambuselvan was also impounded.

According to the Lankan Navy, their personnel have seized 62 Indian fishing boats and arrested 462 fishermen so far in 2024. In a statement on Sunday, the Navy said it continues to conduct operations to curb “illegal fishing by foreign boats”, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.