Dravidian ideas, Tamil nationalism are TVK's two eyes: Actor Vijay

CHENNAI: At the inaugural conclave of his party, TVK founder Vijay declared the BJP as his ideological enemy and the DMK as his political adversary, without mentioning them by their names. He said those who are destroying the country through divisive politics are his ideological opponents and those who exploit people using terms like the ‘Dravidian model government’ and invoking icons like Periyar and Anna for their personal gain are his political opponents.
He said TVK had already declared its enemy when it said “equality at birth” is its core ideology. “When we took the principles of secular social justice, there were outcries. It will only get louder after this conclave. Our ideological opponents are those who divide people along lines of religion, caste, race, gender and wealth,” Vijay said, referring to the BJP.
However, he said there is more than one enemy as the party’s idelogy is to oppose the culture of corruption that has infested politics with a pointed reference to DMK. “We can spot divisive forces easily. They are like a rogue elephant. But corrupt forces are harder to identify as they wear a mask and put on a show of ‘ideology.’ These corruption-ridden impostors are the ones ruling us now,” Vijay said. Dravidam and Tamil nationalism are our two eyes and this is the party’s view.
Vijay alleged political parties engage in underground dealings, but put on a show during elections, without directly mentioning either the DMK or the BJP parties.
“If they are fascists, then what are you? You are not any lesser than them. Calling an anti-people government a ‘Dravidian model government’ is just another way of deceiving people.
“Painting some colour on those who are opposing you will not succeed when it comes to us, because our doctrine is that everyone is equal by birth. Do I need to spell out who this doctrine opposes?” he questioned.
Vijay said TVK would operate on secular and socially inclusive principles. The party’s goals include upholding democracy, social justice, secularism, equality, social harmony, women’s education and empowerment, a rational mindset, a two-language policy, state autonomy, preservation of natural resources, climate-conscious development, boosting manufacturing and fostering an addiction-free Tamil Nadu. Emphasising that women will play an important role in the party’s political journey, Vijay said he had been upset by the death of NEET aspirant Anitha as it brought back memories of his sister Vidya’s death.
He said that was when he decided to bring a change to ensure education and safety for women. He further said politics is his answer to the questions on his mind about what he can do for people.
Stating that TVK’s aim is to be the primary force in the state, Vijay said there is no looking back and each step will follow political decency and decorum. “We are here with proper plan keeping in mind pubic interest and are power-packed. This is a mass gathering not for cash, but for a good cause,” he said.
Identifying the opponents is not our only political mission, it is to provide a people-centered politics, he said.
Although TVK’s ideological leaders include Periyar EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, Vijay said he doesn’t agree with atheistic principles of Periyar.
“Like Aringar Anna, we believe there is only one mankind and one God. We will take forward Periyar’s views on women education, women development, social reform, social justice and rationalist thoughts,” he said. Vijay also said the TVK is the only party to announce women as its ideological leaders.