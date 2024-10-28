Stalin underscores importance of oratory skills

CHENNAI: Underscoring the key role played by oratorical skills of past and present leaders and functionaries of the DMK in shaping up the party over many decades, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday welcomed 182 young orators chosen from over 17,000 contestants in various rounds of oratorical tests. He directed the district units of the DMK to engage the 182 orators who have taken part in the final rounds of oratorical tests in public meetings as well as in party functions since they are the future of the Dravidian movement.

Speaking at a function held at the DMK headquarters for presenting prizes to top three winners of oratorical competitions, the CM said DMK was known for its oratorical skills and there is a notion that the party came to power through its oratory. “We did not talk just rhetoric. We spoke about history or revolutions across the globe. We spoke about the history of scholars and the atrocities in the society. We spoke against false beliefs; reactionary thoughts etc,” he added.

Stalin directed the youth wing to hike the prize money given to the top three winners of the oratorical competitions since they rose above 17,000 competitors. Obeying the orders of the party chief, DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hiked the prize amounts to those who won the first three prizes: `3 lakh, `2 lakh and `one lakh.