TWAD's dues to Tangedco exceed Rs 36.67 crore

MADURAI: Even as the pending dues of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to the Tangedco has crossed Rs 36.67 crore as on October 7, a TWAD Board (Madurai) official blamed local bodies and panchayats for failing to settle water charges, leading to the delay.

As per Tangedco’s records, power is supplied to pumping stations and other segments of TWAD under the commercial category, and dues have accumulated to `36.67 crore between March 2019 and October 2024.

A top official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, "The mounting power bills from various government departments are having a spiralling effect on Tangedco. In the Madurai division, TWAD has the highest pending power bills. They have around 31 service connections, including pumping stations. They have not cleared the bills for their building in Madurai city.

Even the education department, health department, sub-registrar offices and social welfare board have dues. Few departments such as the fire service and veterinary department have just Rs 40,000 and Rs 33,648 in arrears as they promptly clear their dues. This pendency from TWAD is accumulating by the day, and as these are vital services, we cannot disconnect power over non-payment."

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from the TWAD Board said, "Water supply is an essential service and we collect charges from local bodies and municipalities. For 1,000 litres, we charge Rs 16.80 for urban areas and Rs 14.18 for rural segments. However, we are unable to get these payments from local bodies including village and town panchayats and municipalities.

Currently, Rs 31.68 crore is pending as of September 2024. If the arrears are cleared, it will be very useful. Madurai district gets water through several schemes from the Vaigai and the Cauvery combined water scheme. Water charge is the primary source of income. If it is not paid regularly, how can we manage our resources? The superior officials have informed this issue to the top Tangedco officials in Chennai.”