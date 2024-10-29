Some compare Vijay’s event with film shoot, others prefer to wait and watch: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: A day after the first conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, reactions from a number of political parties started trickling in on Monday.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who issued a statement, said the conference felt like a shooting for a movie done in front of lakhs of people. He said opposing the DMK and weakening its alliance seemed to be Vijay’s intense wish. According to him, while Vijay was outwardly critical of the BJP’s divisive politics, his tone provided an impression that he was also ridiculing those parties that are critical of BJP’s fascism.

Thirumavalavan said, for the first time in Tamil Nadu’s politics, Vijay has offered power-sharing for allies.

“Though he himself said proudly that it is an atom bomb he is throwing, it does not seem like he has thrown it in the battlefield at the right target at the right time,” the VCK chief said, adding that it is unclear whether the announcement will have an impact Vijay expects. Thiruma also said the conference lacked constructive or new agendas.