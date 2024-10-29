Some compare Vijay’s event with film shoot, others prefer to wait and watch: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: A day after the first conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, reactions from a number of political parties started trickling in on Monday.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who issued a statement, said the conference felt like a shooting for a movie done in front of lakhs of people. He said opposing the DMK and weakening its alliance seemed to be Vijay’s intense wish. According to him, while Vijay was outwardly critical of the BJP’s divisive politics, his tone provided an impression that he was also ridiculing those parties that are critical of BJP’s fascism.
Thirumavalavan said, for the first time in Tamil Nadu’s politics, Vijay has offered power-sharing for allies.
“Though he himself said proudly that it is an atom bomb he is throwing, it does not seem like he has thrown it in the battlefield at the right target at the right time,” the VCK chief said, adding that it is unclear whether the announcement will have an impact Vijay expects. Thiruma also said the conference lacked constructive or new agendas.
Former TN BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said she wanted to correct Vijay’s views that the BJP has divided people. Tamilisai said she also disagreed with the actor’s endorsement of a two-language formula and the standpoint that the posts of governors are unnecessary. She, however, welcomed Vijay’s criticism of DMK and said his offer of power-sharing may change the political scenario in TN and pose a big challenge to DMK.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said TVK is a newborn and he did not want to criticise it.
Selvaperunthagai said the parties Vijay attacked would respond respectively to the criticisms. While many parties in the beginning say that they are against divisive forces, it remains to be seen how firm Vijay will be in this standpoint, he said.
DMK minister S Regupathy said TVK’s policies are a photocopy of the Dravidian major’s ideology. He said it was evident that the Dravidian model of governance cannot be removed from people’s mind. He said Vijay’s silence of AIADMK indicated that he was trying to attract that party’s voter base.
Assembly Speaker M Appavu expressed doubt whether the BJP, which according to him failed to bring actor Rajinikanth into politics, may have brought in Vijay now. He added that before accusing the DMK of being corrupt, Vijay should think about himself having been interrogated by I-T sleuths in the past.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said Vijay has spoken on various things, including power-sharing. “Over the coming year, we will observe his actions closely to understand his true intentions. For now, there’s no need to discuss this further,” he said.
Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan said there is need to watch Vijay on his approach on various issues to understand his maturity. A single conference speech doesn’t give a full picture, he said