Amid dangers, Tamil Nadu cracker industry still a colourful attraction

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It’s that time of the year when lakhs across Tamil Nadu are gearing up to burst crackers as it has always been the central attraction of Deepavali celebrations. The first picture that comes to anyone’s mind thinking about crackers would be colourful sparks or fireworks.

However, the lives of cracker manufacturers that were lost or crippled are quite often forgotten, like the discards and ash left over by crackers.

In the case of R Nagajothi (35), each day is filled with despair ever since she sustained injuries in a blast at Sengamalapatti on May 9. “Every night, she growls in pain, and struggles to sleep. Doctors said it will take a year for her burns to heal. Currently, our daughter takes care of household chores before leaving for school,” said Nagajothi’s husband Ramamoorthy (37), who has requested kids of the neighbourhood not to burst crackers, as it would panic her.

It is pertinent to note that since January this year, 17 cracker blasts have occurred across Tamil Nadu, killing 52 people. Of these, 12 blasts took place in Virudhunagar, claiming 42 lives. The families, who lost their dear ones, are still trying to come to terms with the overwhelming grief and loss of hope.

The life of R Thangamuneeshwari (25), who lost her husband S Rameshpandi (28) in a cracker blast in Gundayirappu on February 17, is one such case. “Last Deepavali, Thangamuneeshwari was happily purchasing clothes for her family. But fate played its game,” said S Maheshpandi, her brother-in-law.