Madras HC revives DA case against OPS & kin, orders daily hearing

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday revived the 2006 disproportionate assets case against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his family members by setting aside the trial court order that allowed the prosecution to withdraw the case and discharge them.

Setting aside the 2012 order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sivaganga permitting the prosecution to withdraw the case, Justice N Anand Venkatesh restored the case to the file of the CJM and ordered transferring the case to the special court for MP/MLA cases in Madurai.

He directed the Madurai court to obtain a bond with or without sureties from OPS and his family members, except OPS’s wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Balamurugan (since deceased) as the charges against them were abated, on their appearance before the court.

Since the case was registered in 2006, the judge directed the Madurai court to hold expeditious trial on a day-to-day basis and dispose it on or before June 31, 2025, and directed filing of a compliance report to the Registrar General (RG) of the court.

The judge had taken suo motu revision of the order discharging OPS, his wife, son P Ravindranath Kumar, brother O Raja, his wife Sasikalavathi, O Balamurugan and his wife Latha Maheshwari for allegedly amassing Rs 1.77-crore assets disproportionate to his income sources during his tenure as minister and CM between 2001-06.

‘OPS and kin benefitted from illegalities’

The judge said, “Where law has been ambushed to subvert justice’s course, it’s the court’s duty to interfere.” It is foolhardy to assume that government would come forward to file appeals against orders discharging OPS and his kin. They were beneficiaries of the illegalities that have been adverted to supra. The Madras High Court, unlike the special court, cannot afford to live in Utopia, the judge said