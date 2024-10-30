Over 27L voters in Madurai per draft electoral roll

MADURAI: Collector MS Sangeetha released a draft electoral roll on Tuesday in the presence of various political party representatives. According to the draft, there are 27,03,835 voters in the district's ten assembly constituencies, including 13,28,854 males, 13,74,690 females, and 291 third genders.

According to a press statement issued by the collector, as per instructions of the election commission of Tamil Nadu, the draft electoral roll was released on Tuesday. Those who enrol their names in the voter list and change their address from one assembly constituency to another must submit form-6.

NRIs can register by submitting form-6A, to link voter ID with Aadhaar you must submit form-6B. If there is any objection regarding addition or deletion, you must submit form-7. Similarly, for changing constituency and address, one must obtain a photocopy of the voter ID, and submit form-8, the collector said.

She further said that those who completed 18 years of age as of January 1, 2025, are eligible to vote, and can apply for their voter ID. "First-time voters can apply by obtaining the application in all corporation regional offices or tahsildar offices and polling centres from October 29 to November 28. They can also apply through https://voters.eci.gov.in or use the voters' helpline mobile app.

Special camps for voters will be held at all the polling centres on November 16, 17, 23 and 24. Voters can use this opportunity by submitting the application along with relevant proofs. The final electoral roll will be released on January 6, 2025. For further details, voters can contact toll-free number 1950.