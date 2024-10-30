Tamil Nadu assures infra boost for ADW hostels in Madurai

MADURAI: After the state government assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it would construct new Adi Dravidar boys hostels at Samayanallur and Kalimangalam in Madurai and provide adequate facilities at all such hostels in the district, the court disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition alleging improper maintenance of the said hostels.

The petitioner, S Karthik, said 57 government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostels function in Madurai, of which 11 are for college students and the rest for school students, with a recorded strength of 3,500. But most hostels lack adequate infrastructure, hygiene and many basic facilities, he alleged.

The hostel in Othakadai does not have a compound wall and CCTV cameras, leading to anti-social elements trespassing into the hostel and disturbing the students, he added.

Likewise, the hostel buildings in Samayanallur and Kalimangalam have become dilapidated. While the students in Samayanallur were shifted to a small private building, which also has poor ventilation and lacks basic facilities, no alternative arrangements were made for students of Kalimangalam, Karthik added.

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO), which is responsible for maintaining the hostels, does not fulfil its responsibility citing fund crunch, he alleged.

When the case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, the government counsel informed that around `177 crore has been allotted in July this year for construction and maintenance of such hostels across the state, and assured that steps would be taken to resolve the problems in Madurai. Recording this, the judges disposed of the petition but directed the authorities to undertake necessary measures for addressing the issues at Othakadai and Samayanallur hostels within two weeks.