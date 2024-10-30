TN cyber cops nab duo in Chandigarh for scamming state resident of Rs 1 crore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police’s cyber crime wing recently busted a Punjab based network involved in operating the ‘TRAI customer executive’ impersonation scam and arrested two people from Chandigarh allegedly involved in swindling Rs 1 crore from a victim in the state, an official release on Wednesday said.

In this case, the victim received a call from a suspect who pretended to be a TRAI representative and informed him that his phone connection would be suspended and legal action will be taken for involvement in a money laundering case.

To avoid the charges, the victim was instructed to contact a "CBI officer" through a WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudster on the call appeared in a police uniform. The fraudster instructed the victim to isolate himself, claiming that he was under "digital custody." The fraudster threatened the victim with various fake documents, including a supposed Supreme Court arrest warrant and documents from the RBI, falsely implicating the victim in a money laundering case involving Naresh Goyal (Jet Airways owner), the release said.

The victim was pressured to deposit money into fraudsters’ bank account to "prove" his innocence. Believing the claims, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs. 1 crore as "verification charges," which was promised to be returned afterward. After the transfer, the victim realized the scam and lodged an online complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. Based on this, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, Chennai - SCCIC (State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre).