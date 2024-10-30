TN cyber cops nab duo in Chandigarh for scamming state resident of Rs 1 crore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police’s cyber crime wing recently busted a Punjab based network involved in operating the ‘TRAI customer executive’ impersonation scam and arrested two people from Chandigarh allegedly involved in swindling Rs 1 crore from a victim in the state, an official release on Wednesday said.
In this case, the victim received a call from a suspect who pretended to be a TRAI representative and informed him that his phone connection would be suspended and legal action will be taken for involvement in a money laundering case.
To avoid the charges, the victim was instructed to contact a "CBI officer" through a WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudster on the call appeared in a police uniform. The fraudster instructed the victim to isolate himself, claiming that he was under "digital custody." The fraudster threatened the victim with various fake documents, including a supposed Supreme Court arrest warrant and documents from the RBI, falsely implicating the victim in a money laundering case involving Naresh Goyal (Jet Airways owner), the release said.
The victim was pressured to deposit money into fraudsters’ bank account to "prove" his innocence. Believing the claims, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs. 1 crore as "verification charges," which was promised to be returned afterward. After the transfer, the victim realized the scam and lodged an online complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. Based on this, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, Chennai - SCCIC (State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre).
Subsequently, a team was formed and the beneficiary bank account involved in the fraudulent transaction belonging to ‘D and D enterprises’ was found during the course of the investigation, which is registered in the name of Pardeep Singh from Rajasthan, who was found to be in Chandigarh.
The special team headed by an Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, went to Chandigarh swiftly and conducted a joint raid with the Cyber Crime Police Station, Chandigarh and arrested Pardeep Singh (24) and Yashdeep Singh (24), who is an associate of the kingpin of the mule account gang, in Chandigarh.
The investigation revealed that Pardeep Singh and Yashdeep Singh were instructed to open mule accounts by the kingpin, who was not identified in the release. Pardeep Singh had opened seven bank accounts and obtained seven SIM cards in the name of ‘D and D Enterprises’, while Yashdeep Singh had opened over 20 bank accounts with SIM cards in the name of ‘YDS Logistics’, which were provided to the main accused in exchange for a commission of Rs 1 lakh per account.
Further investigation to trace the primary accused of the scam is ongoing.
The release said that Yashdeep Singh and Pardeep Singh have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. In addition to the above, an amount of Rs 23.25 lakh has been retrieved from the accused's bank accounts.