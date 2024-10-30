TVK president Vijay goes Anna way, pens letter to cadre

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to all party members and supporters for making the party’s inaugural conference in Vikravandi a resounding success.

In his fourth letter to partymen, Vijay highlighted the importance of writing letters to cadres in politics, calling it a powerful tool introduced by DMK founder C N Annadurai, a legacy belonging to everyone. “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who overcame every obstacle and created an incredible force, making our party’s first state conference a success,” he said.

Vijay also acknowledged the contributions of state and district party functionaries, extending special thanks to those at the union, block and other unit levels for their dedicated efforts.

“Before we embark on our political journey, let us educate ourselves. Let us learn to discern valid suggestions in criticisms, focusing only on constructive feedback and letting go of the rest. For the only son of this land, countless hearts gathered without hesitation,” Vijay added.

“We are deeply moved by the love of each one of you, and with tears of joy, we have begun our journey toward political victory. The soil of Tamil Nadu will witness the destination of this journey in the days to come,” he said.