Downpour batters Chennai; rain alert for 15 districts on October 31

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai received a heavy spell of rain on Wednesday afternoon, dampening Deepavali festivities briefly in the city. Anna Nagar West recorded 11cm of rainfall, with around 10cm being received in an hour. Kolathur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Ambattur, Padi, KK Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Valasaravakkam, too, recorded heavy downpour.

“About 100mm in one hour of which 78mm recorded in just 30 minutes between 12.10 and 12.40pm was one of the heaviest spells in recent days. Even during the 213mm rainfall recorded on October 15, we did not see such consistently heavy showers,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.

Villivakkam recorded around 9cm of rain while Kolathur and Shenoy Nagar recorded around 7cm. The surprise showers resulted in temporary waterlogging in Korattur, Padi, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet and KK Nagar areas.

By late afternoon, water drained in most places without manual intervention. But localised waterlogging was witnessed in some places, including VOC Nagar in Anna Nagar East and 4th street of C Sector in Second Avenue, where water failed to drain even after a few hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that on Deepavali day on Thursday, there may be isolated heavy rain in 15 districts — Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

Moderate rain likely in Chennai today: RMC

For Chennai, even as RMC flagged the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, weather blogger R Pradeep John said that while isolated rain may occur in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, it may not be as intense as on Wednesday. On Friday, heavy rain may occur in isolated places including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, RMC said in its bulletin.